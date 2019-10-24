Donations needed at elementary school after tornado in Tyronza

TYRONZA, Ark. (WMC) - The City of Tyronza, Arkansas, is seeking supplies to help after a tornado tore through the town and the elementary school.
East Poinsett County School District shared a list of items they are collecting to assist the staff at Tyronza Elementary.
The items they need include:
- Water and drinks
- Canned, nonperishable food
- Toiletries
- Activities for indoor recess (such as board games)
- Tarps
- Rakes
- Rope
- Work gloves
- Small tools
- Clothes
- Apple Group Connections OG in 3D teacher books
They’ve set up an Amazon wish list to help anyone who would like to donate. Click here to see the list.
