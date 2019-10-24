600 MLGW workers hope to restore power by midnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are still without power after Monday’s EF-1 tornado in Parkway Village.
As of Thursday morning, more than 1,700 people are still in the dark in Shelby County.
At the height of the storm, there was 42,000 MLGW customers without power.
An MLGW spokesperson said they have 600 people on the ground working to restore power. They even have a deadline they're hoping to reach.
"We're still looking at Thursday at midnight," Bryant Williamson said. "We're pretty optimistic about that, but we found a lot of extra damage from our original assessment."
If you have an outage, call MLGW at 544-6500.
The American Red Cross has opened up a 24-hour shelter at Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road.
