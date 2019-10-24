More than 30 storage units burglarized after storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday morning around 11:20, Memphis police were called to Devon Self Storage at 6390 Winchester Road.
An employee said she was checking unit locks around 10 a.m. when she noticed 31 units burglarized.
According to this police report, items like a television and laptop were stolen.
Further down in the police report it says the storage facility has cameras, but no video surveillance because the cameras don’t record footage.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Memphis Police who sent us information on another similar case from September of this year.
On the 11th, officers were called to the Devon Self Storage facility at 4705 Winchester Road after an employee said she found several units burglarized.
According to a police report, entry to the property was gained by cutting a hole in the fence.
The employee found 23 unit locks were cut off and doors were left open.
This police report shows televisions, a mountain bike and generator were reported missing.
According to the Devon Self Storage website, both of these locations have 24-hour security monitoring. The site also states there is 24/7 video surveillance.
WMC emailed Devon Self Storage and we’re waiting to hear back.
An employee inside one of the locations told us she had no comment.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.