Ole Miss RB makes Freshman All-America watch list

Ole Miss RB makes Freshman All-America watch list
(Source: Ole Miss)
By Jarvis Greer | October 24, 2019 at 7:07 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 7:07 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss freshman Jerrion Ealy was named to the midseason watch list for the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team.

Ealy makes the list as an all-purpose pick. He has 384 rushing yards with 4 TDs on the ground.

His three runs of more than 50 yards this season are the third-most in the country. He leads the SEC in kick return average with 24.9 yards per return, including a 94-yard TD return vs. Southeastern Louisiana.

He’s caught 9 passes for 92 yards and a score, and is the first Ole Miss player since Memphian Jaylen Walton in 2012 to record a rushing, receiving and return touchdown in the same season.

Ole Miss has the off week before traveling to 9th-ranked Auburn, November 2.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.