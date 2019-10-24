Ole Miss RB makes Freshman All-America watch list

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Ole Miss freshman Jerrion Ealy was named to the midseason watch list for the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America Team.
Ealy makes the list as an all-purpose pick. He has 384 rushing yards with 4 TDs on the ground.
His three runs of more than 50 yards this season are the third-most in the country. He leads the SEC in kick return average with 24.9 yards per return, including a 94-yard TD return vs. Southeastern Louisiana.
He’s caught 9 passes for 92 yards and a score, and is the first Ole Miss player since Memphian Jaylen Walton in 2012 to record a rushing, receiving and return touchdown in the same season.
Ole Miss has the off week before traveling to 9th-ranked Auburn, November 2.
