Penny excited about top 25 ranking, but wants team to be higher

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers men’s basketball team will play the first of two exhibition games Thursday Night at FedExForum against CBU.
Tigers Freshman Forward James Wiseman, the nation’s number one recruit from East High, is named First Team All-American by the Associated Press. The U of M is back in the AP preseason poll for the first time in six years.
But the number 14 ranking by the writers is not quite what Head Coach Penny Hardaway expected with the nation’s number one overall recruiting class in tow.
“It’s a blessing to be in the top 25. I thought we would be higher, but that makes it more interesting for us.” Hardaway said. “More fire for us to go out and prove that we are worthy of a higher pick. it validates what we already thin. I don’t know if they’re judging the talent we have , or the coaching staff, to be ranked so low with such a high powered class coming in.”
The U of M hosts CBU in exhibition action. Tip Time is 7 p.m. at FedExForum.
