Rain chances are increasing for the end of the week and weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New data today indicates rain is likely Friday and Saturday. Fortunately, we have one more day of nice fall weather to enjoy ahead of it.
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: SE 5 Low: 47
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: SE 5 High: 73
THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: NE 5
THIS WEEK: Sunshine and mild temperatures will remain for another day tomorrow followed by a low pressure system moving north out of the Gulf of Mexico bringing our next round of rain. Friday will be cloudy with rain moving in from the south late morning and continuing to spread north through the day and into the overnight hours. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s with lows near 50.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain likely during the morning and early afternoon then ending from west to east late afternoon and into the evening. Highs will again be in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.