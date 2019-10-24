Rain chances increase this weekend

It's another cool morning with temperatures in the 40s and a clear sky. However, sunshine and a south wind will help temperatures climb to the lower 70s this afternoon. Clouds will move in tonight ahead of our next weather system.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 73. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52. Winds northeast at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Friday morning will be dry, but showers will begin in north Mississippi late in the afternoon. Showers will move into Memphis on Friday evening and on and off rain will continue through Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s.
WEEKEND: The best rain chances will be in eastern Arkansas on Saturday, but we will still have a few downpours in the Memphis area. The rain will be moving east of the area by Saturday night. Sunshine will return on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine, but a cold front will deliver rain and cooler weather on Wednesday. Highs will be near 70 at the start of the week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB