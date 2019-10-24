Scholarship created in honor of Glenn Cofield

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Mississippi established a scholarship in Glenn Cofield’s name to honor and continue his legacy.
According to the Oxford Eagle, the Kappa Alpha Order and others established the Glenn Cofield Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Cofield was shot and killed in June, in the parking lot of Greater Lewis Street Missionary Baptist Church.
The financial services executive was 57 years old.
There’s currently a $26,000 reward in the case. No arrests have been made.
