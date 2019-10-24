Tracking rain chances as we enter the weekend

Our next weather maker will move in Friday into Saturday morning, bringing increased rain chances to the Mid-South to wrap the week.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail across the Mid-South today with afternoon highs warming into the lower 70s along with east winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight clouds will build and lows will remain mild in the lower 50s with northeast winds around 5 mph. Clouds will stick around for Friday and our rain chances will increase as our next system pushes into the region.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: East around 5 to 10 mph. High: 73.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: Northeast around 5 mph. Low: 52.
FRIDAY: We are looking dry to start the day tomorrow but cloudy. Showers will begin in North Mississippi late in the afternoon. Showers will push across the Mid-South by Friday evening and that will linger into Saturday. Highs will only warm into the lower 60s for Friday with lows in the lower 50s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain chances will linger into Saturday, with Eastern Arkansas having the greatest chance to see the rain that day. The rain pushes East of the Mid-South by Saturday night and we start to dry out for Sunday. Highs Saturday will stay in the middle 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. That means umbrellas needed on Saturday but drying out for Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we are keeping the partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s to upper 40s. We are tracking another cold front that will arrive on Wednesday, that will increase our rain chances that day with highs near 70 degrees. Behind that cold front will dry things out and cool down by Halloween, next week.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: NickGunterWX
Twitter: @NickGunterWX
