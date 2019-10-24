Tracking rain chances as we enter the weekend

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain chances will linger into Saturday, with Eastern Arkansas having the greatest chance to see the rain that day. The rain pushes East of the Mid-South by Saturday night and we start to dry out for Sunday. Highs Saturday will stay in the middle 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. Sunday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. That means umbrellas needed on Saturday but drying out for Sunday.