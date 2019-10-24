West Memphis gives second chance to former state official convicted of federal crimes

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - This week, West Memphis announced the creation of a new position aimed at growing the business community in the city.
This isn’t the first time the new hire has made headlines. Five years ago, Steven Jones served federal time for bribery while serving as deputy director of Arkansas’ Department of Human Services.
“I trust him and I truly believe that any individual should have an opportunity to be re-acclimated back into the community,” says Mayor Marco McClendon.
Steven Jones, the former Human Services Department official and former legislator, plead guilty to providing official assistance in exchange for bribes from the owner of two mental health companies.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jones admitted to helping those companies received more than $125 million in state-administered Medicaid funds between April 2007 and September 2011.
Jones was sentenced to 30 months in prison and a year of supervised release.
Now free, he has a new role helping to grow the West Memphis’s business community.
“When I created the position I was shocked that he applied for the job,” says Mayor McClendon.
Jones was one of 13 candidates who applied to for the job. Mayor Marco McClendon says Jones’ resume, filled with local and state government positions along with time working at the bank, made him a stand out candidate.
“I truly believe that an individual has a right to for them to be re-acclimated back into society once they have done their time," he said.
Mayor McClendon says Jones will not be handling any money in his new role only helping to be a liaison between city hall and hopeful business owners.
