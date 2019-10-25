City of Memphis working to relocate residents of Cottonwood Apartments after severe storm damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is working to relocate the residents of Cottonwood Apartments after Monday morning’s storm caused extensive damage to the complex, making it unsafe.
There are 47 buildings on the property -- 41 of them received some type of damage and16 received extensive damage.
Due to the damage, MLGW was forced to turn off gas and some electricity in the complex.
The City of Memphis Code Enforcement has also restricted access to some of the buildings.
“The safety of the residents during this already difficult time is our top priority. The last thing we want to happen is for someone to get hurt or worse because they tried to remain in a building that is not safe,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “We’re working diligently with the property owner, the Office of Emergency Management, the Division of Housing and Community Development, Memphis Housing Authority, local property managers of other properties, the Red Cross, Salvation Army and many others to help provide wrap-around services for residents’ short-term needs while at the same time working to find a long-term housing solution.”
Residents are encouraged to visit the Multi-Agency Resource Center over the next several days. It’s located at Olivet Baptist Church on Knight Arnold Road.
The Red Cross, Housing and Community Development, Hospitality Hub, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, Salvation Army and others will be located at the Center.
The City is also offering emergency shelter to those who are unable to be moved to a temporary residence immediately. The shelter is located at Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road.
If residents need transportation, they should call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525, and for more information call 211.
It’s not clear how soon the repairs to the apartment complex will be completed. As the situation continues to develop, we will keep you informed.
If you would like to volunteer or make a donation, please contact the Red Cross.
To donate, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999 for an automatic $10 donation.
To volunteer, visit redcross.org, or call the Mid-South Red Cross at 901-726-1690.
