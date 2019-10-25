Consumer Reports investigation finds infant deaths linked to in-bed sleep products

“All of these in-bed sleepers have potentially dangerous design elements -- but most notably, the padding and the soft surfaces pose a suffocation risk if the babies roll into the soft fabric," said Rachel Rabkin Peachman, Consumer Reports investigative journalist. "And with any in-bed sleeper, there are variables we just can’t control -- the adults could inadvertently roll over onto the product and the baby or even make the product unstable so that the baby rolls and turn into the soft bedding of the sleeper.”