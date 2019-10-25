Donald Trump Jr. makes appearance in Oxford ahead of Miss. governor’s race

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - President Trump’s son, Don Jr., visited Oxford Thursday night, campaigning for Tate Reeves at a private fundraiser.
Guests paid $500 to attend the Good Ole Boys and Gals Barbecue fundraiser.
News crews were told to leave the area.
The Reeves campaign later contacted WMC Action News 5, inviting us into the event, but with limitations that would have prevented us from showing what was going on.
Mississippi Lt. Governor Tate Reeves is facing Democrat Jim Hood, the very popular state Attorney General.
Hood dominated the Democratic primary this summer beating seven other candidates by almost 60 points.
Reeves did not get the majority in the Republican primary and was forced into a Republican primary run off.
Polls show Reeves slightly ahead of Hood. Mississippi is a red state, predominately Republican
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson says Donald Trump Jr.'s appearance could really help Reeves.
"Well that's the kind of thing hardened Republicans are likely to attend because they like Donald Trump Jr. My guess is that he'll be effective at helping raise money for the Tate Reeves campaign,” said Nelson.
Jim Hood was on the Mississippi Gulf coast Thursday holding a news conference to announce he will file a lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
"Our office has sent notice to the Army Corps of Engineers that we intend to sue the Corps for opening the Bonnet Carre Spillway twice this past year and the results have devastated our Mississippi Sound. I mean, it has killed off more organisms than the BP oil spill did itself,” said Hood.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.