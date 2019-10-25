Families look for new homes after storm damaged apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many of the families living at the Cottonwood Apartments were forced to leave because of the extensive damage caused to the complex. Some of them are unsure of what's going to happen next.
"I don’t have my father or mother here by my side. Thankfully everything is okay,” said Dalia Perez, resident.
Perez held onto her children and prayed Monday morning while an EF-1 tornado ripped through their apartment.
"I heard thunder and saw our things in the apartment shaking,” said Perez.
Perez, who's originally from Guatemala, has lived at the Cottonwood Apartments for the past four years. The place she and her children once called home is now gone.
"I looked around and I saw people around us afraid and asking for help. I heard the ambulances,” said Perez.
Perez is now staying at the Red Cross shelter until her living situation can be arranged. The 24 hour shelter has served more than 100 people since the storm hit.
On Friday, the city announced it's working to relocate residents after the storm caused extensive damage to the complex.
"We had a lot of Latino's that were affected by this storm so we're basically trying to figure out what resources are being offered by the other partners at the agencies and also how we can help,” said Jeremie Serrano with Latino Memphis.
The Red Cross shelter is located at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road.
