FIRST ALERT: Flash Flood Watch for parts of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team is tracking a low pressure system and associated cold front that will transport gulf moisture to the Mid-South.
This system will bring heavy rain to the region as the moisture spins around the area of low pressure. This heavy rain threat caused the National Weather Service in Memphis to issue a Flash Flood Watch from 10 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday.
This system will provide rain today into the overnight period and into the day tomorrow. It will push out of the region late Saturday and give us dry weather to end the weekend. It will remain dry through the start of next week.
Right now we are forecasting a high chance of rain for both Friday and Saturday. This means it will be soggy for any Friday night plans, including Friday High School Football games across the Mid-South.
Current data shows between 2 to 4 inches of rain across the region. In heavier bands of rain, we could see locally higher amounts of 5 or 6 inches.
As shown on futurecast below, pockets of heavy rain (highlighted in yellow) will move through the area around 7 pm Friday.
The rain will also impact any Saturday morning plans. Rain could be heavy at times Friday night into early Saturday, which is why flash flooding could be a problem.
As this area of low pressure moves across the region, we could see some gusty winds as well. We are forecasting gusts around 20 mph tonight into tomorrow morning.
Given the amount of rain expected, along with gusty winds tonight, trees could lose branches or even fall, which might could cause power issues in parts of the region.
Make sure you could keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest on the flash flood threat across the Mid-South. Remember, turn around, don’t drown when approaching flooding on roadways.
