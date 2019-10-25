5 Great Things: Frayser families get healthy food for free; Memphis men’s b-ball rank on AP Top 25 poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the week comes to a rainy end, lets brighten up the day with five great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
The University of Memphis men’s basketball team is starting out strong ranking number 14 in the pre-season AP Top 25. This is the first time Memphis has been ranked since the 2013-2014 season.
TripAdvisor released its list of the 25 favorite fine-dining restaurants in the U.S. and Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar made the list! The Downtown Memphis hot spot came in number 12 on this year’s list.
Oxford High School student, Neal Norman, recently won the 2019 Alabama Steel Challenge State Championship. He also won two divisions at the Mississippi championship. The 11th grader competes throughout the year averaging about 40 competitions.
Dozens of families who live in Frayser will soon get healthy meals for free. The organization Fish-n-Loaves is partnering with grocery stores to open a food sustainability hub in November. A greenhouse will also be built to grow food for the community.
After losing power during Monday’s storm, Trader Joe’s in Germantown quickly decided to donate its produce and frozen food. The food was given to First Congo Food Justice Ministries to make about 750 meals to freeze and use in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.