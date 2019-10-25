5 Great Things: Frayser families get healthy food for free; Memphis men’s b-ball rank on AP Top 25 poll

Several of our favorite good news stories made this a great week in the Mid-South. (Source: WMC)
By Kym Clark | October 25, 2019 at 3:53 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 3:53 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the week comes to a rainy end, lets brighten up the day with five great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

Memphis ranked in preseason AP Top 25 poll

The University of Memphis men’s basketball team is starting out strong ranking number 14 in the pre-season AP Top 25. This is the first time Memphis has been ranked since the 2013-2014 season.

Best fine dining restaurants — United States

TripAdvisor released its list of the 25 favorite fine-dining restaurants in the U.S. and Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar made the list! The Downtown Memphis hot spot came in number 12 on this year’s list.

Oxford high student wins competitive shooting state championship

Oxford High School student, Neal Norman, recently won the 2019 Alabama Steel Challenge State Championship. He also won two divisions at the Mississippi championship. The 11th grader competes throughout the year averaging about 40 competitions.

New program offers healthy meals to Frayser families for free

Dozens of families who live in Frayser will soon get healthy meals for free. The organization Fish-n-Loaves is partnering with grocery stores to open a food sustainability hub in November. A greenhouse will also be built to grow food for the community.

Trader Joe’s donates boxes of food to those in need after tornado

After losing power during Monday’s storm, Trader Joe’s in Germantown quickly decided to donate its produce and frozen food. The food was given to First Congo Food Justice Ministries to make about 750 meals to freeze and use in the coming weeks.

