Major violent crime and domestic violence down in Memphis; leaders still concerned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis and Shelby County saw a drop in overall, major violent and property crimes from January through September of this year.
The University of Memphis Public Safety Institute and the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission compiled the report.
“I think the word is out on the street that if you commit a gun crime such as robbery and you get caught, there is going to be a price to pay,” said Bill Gibbons, Memphis-Shelby County Commission president.
Reported major violent crime, like murder, rape and robbery, is down across Memphis and Shelby County.
It’s declined by 3.2 percent in Memphis compared to last year,
Robberies saw the biggest drop in the third quarter by more than 18 percent
President of the Memphis-Shelby Crime Commission Bill Gibbons credits the decrease to two factors.
“One is the aggressive prosecution of gun crime,” said Gibbons.
The other factor is more police officers using data-driven policing.
Preliminary figures from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also found a nearly six percent decrease in reported domestic violence incidents.
However, Deborah Clubb with the Memphis Area Women's Council says that number is misleading.
“I can't explain why more people didn't call, but I know that doesn't mean there was less Domestic violence going on in Memphis and Shelby County,” said Clubb.
Clubb says it would actually be better if domestic violence numbers would increase.
“Because so much is so under reported. Every time it goes up that just means more people asking for help. It doesn't mean that there is more violence in our community,” said Clubb.
Gibbons agrees that domestic violence is often under-reported but says the decrease is still encouraging.
Just as the decrease in all other crimes, so far this year.
“The good thing is that crime is going down, but I’m going to be honest in saying it’s still too high,” said Gibbons.
Gibbons says he is concerned about two crime categories that saw an increase -- aggravated assaults and juvenile crime.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.