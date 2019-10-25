Man faces att. murder charges after firing shots at deputies, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man deputies said fired shots at a deputy during a standoff Thursday night now faces attempted murder charges.
Shelby County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Ludaryus Lee.
Deputies said Lee, 25, fired shots at them around 8 p.m. at Lakes at Ridgeway Apartments. The deputies were there for a drug investigation.
Deputies fired back, but no one was hit in the exchange.
After several hours, Lee was taken into custody peacefully.
Lee is charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest, tampering with or fabricating evidence, and possessing a firearm in commission of a felony.
