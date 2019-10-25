Man sets dad’s car on fire because he wouldn’t give him money, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a son set his dad’s car on fire when the dad wouldn’t give him money.
Police said 22-year-old Carl Parsons sent his dad a text Monday morning, threatening to burn down his Frayser home on Pamela Drive.
Later in the day, police said the son showed up asking family members to give him money.
When they didn't comply, Parsons allegedly set fire to his father's car and warned another family member she was next.
One aunt said Parsons also sent her a text threatening to burn down the house.
