Man wanted as suspect in I-240 shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are in search of a man they believe fired multiple shots at woman while driving on I-240 on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m.
Officers arrived on the scene near Walnut Grove where a witness advised that a man in a newer model, black Dodge Charger was firing shots at woman in a burgundy Nissan Altima.
Viewer video shows the scene and traffic after the shooting.
The suspect reportedly fired 8 to 10 shots at the woman before the two drove out of sight traveling westbound. The woman’s vehicle was struck several times during the gunfire.
Witnesses described the suspect as a black male, medium complexion, with short hair wearing a black t-shirt and a cap turned to the back.
According to Memphis Police Department no other vehicle information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this investigation call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit anonymous tips to the Crime Stoppers website.
