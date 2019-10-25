Missing woman, 66, with dementia missing from Ark. home

MARIANNA, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Marianna, Arkansas, are looking for a 66-year-old woman who’s been missing for more than a week.
Annie Hampton was last at her home between 7:30 and 10 a.m. on October 18.
Police said she left her home in a 2001 brown/gold Pontiac Grand Am, with an Arkansas handicap plate 342737.
Family members said they tried to reach her, but her phone is off. That's also interfering with police efforts to track her.
Police said she has slight dementia, liver damage and seizures. Her medication is all still at her home along with her wallet, money and cards.
If you know where she may be, call police.
