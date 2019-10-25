Multi-Agency Resource Center now open

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the community works to rebuild after an EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Shelby County, state and local agencies are stepping up.
On Thursday, the Multi-Agency Resource Center opened at the Olivet Fellowship Baptist Church on Knight Arnold.
"Unfortunately, the people that have the most need are the people that have been affected this time,” said Dr. Eugene Gibson, senior pastor.
Several agencies, including the Red Cross and MIFA, are set up to help.
People can meet with each agency to establish needs and possible solutions.
Latino Memphis is also on hand -- a large portion of the Hispanic community in Memphis was impacted by the Monday's storm.
"We want to be here to make sure that everybody gets a fair chance and gets a hand up, more so than a hand out,” said Gibson.
More than 100 stopped by the Multi-Agency Resource Center Thursday.
It will open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
