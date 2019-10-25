National Drug Take Back Day sets sites on vaping devices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement agencies across Shelby County are participating in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. This is where you can get rid of any unwanted prescription drugs, no questions asked.
This year, the Drug Enforcement Association is also accepting vaping devices and cartridges at the event.
It also comes on the heels of a second reported vaping-related illness death in the state of Tennessee.
Shelby County Health Department Director, Alisa Haushalter, said vaping-related illness continues to be a concern.
“We are concerned that there will continue to be a problem until the root cause has been determined,” she said.
It was confirmed that the second person who died in the state was from the West Tennessee area.
“We are not able to share exactly where those deaths have occurred,” said Haushalter. “We can say there has not been a death in Shelby County.”
In the latest report from the Center for Disease Control , 34 deaths have been attributed to the illness in 24 states. The CDC is investigating the source of the problem.
“That will help us sort out what the root cause of the illnesses are because that's not determined currently,” Haushalter said.
The CDC reported that all of the patients in the most recent outbreak had history of using e-cigarette products, and most of them also reported using products that contain THC.
“We do discourage people from buying anything off the street that's not prepackaged from a store,” said Haushalter. “And there are certain things that are not intended to be vaped – particularly THC oils.”
On Saturday, Oct. 26, for the drug take back day, you can drop off vaping cartridges and devices--as long as they do not have lithium ion batteries.
- Kroger: 676 North Germantown Parkway, Memphis
- St. John Methodist Church: 1207 Peabody, Memphis
- Kroger: 7615 Highway 70, Bartlett
- Walmart Neighborhood Market: 6520 Memphis Arlington Road, Bartlett
- Collierville Police Department: 156 Rowlett, Collierville
- Kroger: 7735 Farmington Boulevard, Germantown
- Walgreens: 9325 Poplar Avenue, Germantown
- Walmart: 8445 Hwy 51, Millington
- Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: 5295 East Shelby Drive, Memphis
- Walgreens: 14860 Hwy 194, Oakland
- 25th Judicial District Attorney’s Office: 121 North Main Street, Ripley
If you want to quit smoking, call 1-800-QUITNOW.
