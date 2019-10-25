Osceola police officer indicted in shooting

OSCEOLA, Ark. (WMC) - A grand jury handed down an indictment Tuesday, charging an Osceola police officer with battery in the second degree.
The charge resulted from an officer-involved shooting on April 1, in which 24-year-old Pete Denzel Edward was shot during a traffic stop.
According to Arkansas State Police, the shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. in the 400 block of Semmes Street.
Patrolman Dakota Dunkin stopped a vehicle driven by Edward on a traffic violation. According to the officer, Edward was “non-compliant.”
At some point during the encounter, state police say the shooting began.
Edward suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to a Memphis hospital in critical condition.
The indictment charged Dunkin with battery in the second degree against Edward by "recklessly causing serious physical injury with a deadly weapon.”
