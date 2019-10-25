Pet of the Week: Cupcake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cupcake is an 11-month old terrier mix from the Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County.
She is a bit dog selective, but has recently made a friend at the shelter. She is also well-behaved and is currently being trained.
Cupcake would be great for an active owner; she enjoys activity. Aside from being energetic she also loves cuddles.
For more information about Cupcake and other animals up for adoption at the humane society you can visit memphishumane.org or call 901-937-3900.
