Police investigating carjacking near Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old says she was at a home, directly across the street from Rhodes College, when two armed men pulled her from her car and stole it.
It happened Wednesday night in an alley behind University Street.
The woman told Memphis police two men flashed their guns. One stood in front of the driver’s side door, the other pointed a rifle opened the door and threw her out of the car.
The police report says one of the thieves held her down with a foot on her back, telling her to be quiet before they both jumped in the car and took off.
Later that night, police say the victim’s car was used in another carjacking at 10 Mile Creek Apartments off American Way.
Right now it’s unclear to police if the two men from the University Street crime are the same suspects who carried out the second carjacking.
A spokesperson for Rhodes told WMC Action News 5 the campus safety team has added patrols in the area as a result of the crime.
So far, no arrests have been made.
