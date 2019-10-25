Poll reveals most important issues of Tenn. voters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new survey from NBC News and Survey Monkey reveals what issues are important to voters across the nation and by region.
The southern region includes voters from Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.
Across the southern region, 36 percent approve of President Donald Trump while 38 percent do not.
On impeachment, 54 percent of voters say Trump should not be removed from office while 44 percent say he should.
And on the issue of abortion, 39 percent of voters in the southern region say the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v Wade while 58 percent say they should not.
In Tennessee, 1,198 adults were surveyed online--1,029 of whom say they are registered to vote.
In the state, 38 percent of voters think Trump should be impeached while 60 percent say he should not.
When asked about the condition of Tennessee's economy, 20 percent say it's very good, 60 percent say it's fairly good, and 15 percent say its fairly bad.
The issues voters think should be the top priority in the state are: jobs and the economy at 31 percent, healthcare at 21 percent, education at 18 percent, infrastructure at 16 percent, and immigration at 7 percent.
