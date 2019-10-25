Rain and some wind through Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FLASH FLOOD WATCH THROUGH 10 AM SATURDAY: Rain will be widespread and heavy at times this evening. Temperatures steady in the 50s. Winds will start to pick up out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.
OVERNIGHT: Rain, heavy at times. An additional 1-3 inches possible. Temperatures rising from the 50s into the 60s by morning. Winds picking up around 15-30 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: Heavy rain or storms early Saturday morning, especially before 10 AM. Showers should now end by early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s Saturday night. Sunday looks partly cloudy and dry with highs in the upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Mainly dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another shot of showers arrives Wednesday with highs in the 50s or 60s. There are still some big questions regarding rain chances and temperatures Wednesday night into Halloween. It’s either going to be warmer and wet or colder and dry for trick or treaters. We’ll have a better idea by early next week. Check back for updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.