Rain and some wind through Saturday morning

NEXT WEEK: Mainly dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Another shot of showers arrives Wednesday with highs in the 50s or 60s. There are still some big questions regarding rain chances and temperatures Wednesday night into Halloween. It’s either going to be warmer and wet or colder and dry for trick or treaters. We’ll have a better idea by early next week. Check back for updates.