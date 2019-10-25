Rainy start to the weekend

Most of the area is dry right now, but rain chances will increase as we head into the afternoon. Heavy rain will be likely this evening. There will not be any severe storms, but flash flooding will be possible. Highs will reach the upper 50s this afternoon and then temperatures will actually increase to the 60s overnight. It will also be windy tonight with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. 90%. High: 59. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and rainy. Low: 63. Winds northeast at 10-15 mph.
WEEKEND: Scattered showers will be likely on Saturday, especially earlier in the day. Rain could be heavy at times. Rain will start exiting the area around 4 pm and we will gradually clear out overnight. It will be dry with more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine, but a cold front will deliver rain and cooler weather on Wednesday. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs will be near 70 at the start of the week. Currently, it looks dry for Halloween on Thursday, but it will be cold. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s for trick-or-treaters.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB