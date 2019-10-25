Resource center helps people impacted by Monday’s storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many people are still cleaning up after Monday’s storm. And if you’re in need, there’s a place to go.
A resource center is now open to assist with recovery efforts.
Thursday was the first day the resource center opened at the Olivet Fellowship Baptist Church. Organizers said there was a line of people two hours before they opened the doors.
The resource center was set up by local officials after an EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Shelby County on Monday.
Several agencies including the Red Cross and Metropolitan Interfath Association are set up to help.
People can meet with each agency to establish needs and possible solutions.
Latino Memphis was also on hand, as a large portion of the Hispanic community in Memphis was impacted by the storm.
"We want to be here to make sure that everybody gets a fair chance and gets a hand up more so than a hand out," Senior Pastor Dr. Eugene Gibson said.
The multi-agency resource center will be back open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The center assisted about 100 people Thursday.
