RiverArtsFest kicks off at riverfront

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - RiverArtsFest kicks off on the Memphis Riverfront this weekend, rain or shine. This year’s event will feature more artists than ever before.
Nearly 200 artists will line Riverside Drive this weekend for the RiverArtsFest. The record number of 190 artists traveled from 38 states.
“What it says about the festival is that we've grown in quality and that Memphis comes out and supports artists,” RiverArtsFest Managing Director Bonnie Thornton said.
Its footprint is also growing. This is the second year RiverArtsFest will be on Riverside Drive. This year it will stretch as far as Beale Street Landing.
“People will be able to go in to the Beale Street Landing and go and look at the plans for Tom Lee Park and the cobblestone projects,” Thornton said.
RiverArtsFest is coming off a momentous year. Not only was 2018 its first year on Riverside Drive, RiverArtsFest was also the venue for the first Mighty Lights show on the Hernando DeSoto Bridge.
An anniversary lightshow will mark one year since the big reveal.
“I hope people will be here Saturday to see it,” Thornton said. “It will be the first time. It will be really beautiful and elegant.”
RiverArtsFest costs $5 to enter; children under 10 are free. On Saturday, its open from 10-9, Sunday from 10-5.
While the show will go on rain or shine, organizers are monitoring for any severe weather. They will post any weather plan to social media.
