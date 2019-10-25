Shelby County announces bicentennial celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Next month will mark Shelby County's bicentennial.
The event, held Nov. 24 at Shelby Farms, will bookend the year-long celebration of the county's 200th birthday.
It will be an afternoon filled with activities, music, and learning about each of the seven municipalities that make up Shelby County.
The free family-friendly event kicks off at 1 p.m. on that Sunday.
There will be food trucks, live entertainment, even a petting zoo.
By using custom made passports, you can visit each of the seven cities' tents to learn about its history.
From Memphis -- the oldest city in the county, which also celebrated its bicentennial in May -- to the newest city, 42-year-old Lakeland.
After visiting all the tents and collecting stamps, you will receive a birthday cupcake.
“So much has happened over the course of the last 200 years,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris. “We are going to celebrate the culture and the legacy and the various contributions of the seven great municipalities in Shelby County.”
“Memphis and Shelby County have an incredible, inspiring, challenging, significant history. But I also want us to look forward and really march this next century, our third century, because I think our best days are ahead of us,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.
Friday, the county also unveiled its new logo which represents all seven municipalities along with the county’s past and present.
