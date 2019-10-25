5 things that make arthritis more painful

Try swimming, biking, or walking for about 30 minutes a day. Ignoring your dental health may also lead to worse problems. One study found the bacterium that causes periodontal disease increases the severity of rheumatoid arthritis. The wrong foods can also cause inflammation in the body and trigger symptoms. Some ingredients to avoid: sugar, saturated fats, refined carbs, omega-six fatty acids, MSG, gluten, aspartame, and alcohol. Lastly, stress could make your symptoms worse. A trauma or stressful situation can actually trigger the development of certain types of arthritis. Yoga, meditation, and getting enough sleep can help you manage your stress levels.