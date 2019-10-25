Tigers take down CBU in exhibition game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first dress rehearsal in is the books for the University of Memphis men’s basketball team. The results were somewhat mixed for a team ranked 14th in the nation preseason by AP.
The Tigers hosted crosstown foe CBU Downtown at FedExForum. Memphis playing the NCAA Division II foe without the nation’s number one recruit James Wiseman. Head Coach Penny Hardaway decided to bubble wrap him with an ankle ankle injury.
After heralded Rookies D.J. Jeffries and Boogie Ellis can 3′s to start the game, CBU was not backing down from the Much taller Tigers, finding ways to stay in it early as Daryl Lewis and Aiden Ruthsatz play long ball for the Buccaneers.
That works for a while until Memphis Prep products Alex Lomax and Tyler Harris get busy providing a spark. There’s a reason they’re the number 1 class in the nation.
Lester Quinones asserts himself in the second half...and how about 5-star Forward Precious Achiuwa?Achiuwa leads the Tigers with 24 points, 9 rebounds and 4 blocks. Memphis wins this one by 33, final score 86-53.
After the game, Head Coach Penny Hardaway talked about the decision to sit Wiseman.
“We’re just trying to get him healthy and ready for season," Hardaway said.
Penny said the hope is for the season opener with South Dakota State.
“I’m not worried about him at all,” he said. “I pray that we don’t have any injuries to anybody, but I’m not worried about it. The fans shouldn’t be worried about it right now.”
Damion Baugh took a nasty hit midway the first half and had to leave the game. Penny says he’s in concussion protocol. We’ll update his status for you Friday at 6 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.
The Tigers Final exhibition game is against LeMoyne-Owen Monday night at FedExForum.
