Tracking rain to end week, start weekend

Rain will continue to push across the region today. Some rain could be heavy at times due to a low-pressure system moving gulf moisture into the region. While no severe storms are expected, we could see flash flooding in any heavy downpour. A Flash Flood Watch is active for parts of the Mid-South from today at 10 am until Saturday at 4 pm. Highs will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s today with rain and clouds and northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Winds will become more gusty tonight as the low pressure system moves closer to the region. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph with sustained winds around 10 to 15 out of the northeast. Lows tonight will stay in the lower 60s with rain, staying heavy at times.