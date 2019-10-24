Tracking rain to end week, start weekend

Rain has pushes into the region as a low-pressure system and associated cold front bring gulf moisture across the Mid-South.
Rain will continue to push across the region today. Some rain could be heavy at times due to a low-pressure system moving gulf moisture into the region. While no severe storms are expected, we could see flash flooding in any heavy downpour. A Flash Flood Watch is active for parts of the Mid-South from today at 10 am until Saturday at 4 pm. Highs will warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s today with rain and clouds and northeast winds around 5 to 10 mph. Winds will become more gusty tonight as the low pressure system moves closer to the region. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph with sustained winds around 10 to 15 out of the northeast. Lows tonight will stay in the lower 60s with rain, staying heavy at times.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 90%. Winds: Northeast around 5 to 10 mph. High: 59.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 90%. Winds: Northeast around 10 to 15 mph. Low: 63.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Rain will linger into the day on Saturday. Again, we could see some heavy downpours, causing flash flooding. The bulk of the rain is expected to exit the region by early afternoon and skies will start to part by the overnight. Highs on tomorrow will warm into the middle 60s with lows in the upper 40s. Drying out for Sunday with partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday are looking dry with mostly to partly sunny skies, highs will stay in the upper 60s with lows in the 40s and 50s. A cold front on Wednesday will bring more rain to the region with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the middle 60s with cloudy skies Wednesday with lows in the upper 30s once the front pushes east of the region. Cooler weather will arrive for Halloween on Thursday with highs I the 50s and a small chance for a shower early in the day. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
