Traffic to be impacted by RiverArtsFest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you have plans to head to Downtown Memphis this weekend, part of your commute could be impacted by RiverArtsFest.
Riverside Drive will be closed between Jefferson and Georgia Avenue.
Something else to keep in mind is the long-term construction project at the convention center that has closed North Front Street, between Jackson and Poplar Avenue.
And if you use I-40, don’t forget it’s closed at North Front Street -- so you’ll have to take Riverside Drive.
Court, Monroe, Union Avenue and Beale Street are only open to foot traffic.
However, all roads will reopen Sunday night at 11. Be careful.
