YMCA Greater Memphis to host special brunch featuring Bluff City Law’s Caitlin McGee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - YWCA Greater Memphis is hosting a special brunch Saturday in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, with Caitlin McGee of Bluff City Law as a featured guest.
The YWCA brunch will be held from 10 a.m. until noon at Restaurant Iris, which is located at 2146 Monroe Avenue.
Award-winning Chef Kelly English has created a special two-course menu for the event -- featuring mimosas, along with Louisiana and Southern inspired favorites like shrimp and grits and chicken and andouille gumbo.
“We are very excited to have Caitlin’s support. We love Bluff City Law, and we are fortunate that Caitlin was able to fit us into her busy schedule," said Marquiepta Odom, Interim Executive Director of YWCA Greater Memphis.
Tickets for the brunch are $50 and can be purchased here.
A limited number of tickets will also be sold at Restaurant Iris on the day of the brunch.
Proceeds will benefit the YWCA Greater Memphis Domestic Violence Shelter.
