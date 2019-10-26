Community honoring Kamille McKinney during Magic City Classic Parade

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the lineup for the Magic City Classic Parade, you’ll notice a special tribute to 3-year-old Kamille McKinney.
Community members are working to honor the little girl who was killed after she was kidnapped from Tom Brown Village earlier this month.
Volunteers gathered at her day care, Mini Blessings, to work on the float Friday night. They used donations of flowers and resources provided by community members to create the float.
Organizers wouldn’t give specifics about what the float will look like, but say it will include pink, white, and lavender colors and reflect the little girl’s sweet spirit.
The float will be the ninth display in the parade.
In addition to the float being included at the parade, it will also be on display at Kamille’s funeral on Sunday.
