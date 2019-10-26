Dry weather returns

By Spencer Denton | October 26, 2019 at 4:49 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 4:49 PM

Clouds and mist will linger through sunset with temperatures holding in the 50s.

OVERNIGHT: Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s with a southwest breeze at 5 mph. Some patchy dense fog possible by morning.

SUNDAY: Clouds and fog early, then partly cloudy by afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY AND TUESDAY: Mainly dry with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Another shot of rain arrives with the next cold front. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 50s.

HALLOWEEN: Cloudy with rain early. Temperatures in the 50s to near 60. Could be damp and cool for trick or treating.

