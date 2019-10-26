Early voting begins for Memphis City Council runoff races

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting kicked off Friday for Memphis voters in Districts 1 and 7.
In District 1, incumbent Sherman Greer faces Rhonda Logan in the runoff.
District 7 voters will decide between incumbent Berlin Boyd and Michalyn Easter-Thomas.
Only one early voting location is available now through Oct. 31 -- the Shelby County Office Building on Poplar in downtown Memphis.
Starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 9, a total of six early voting sites will open.
For a full list of locations, click here.
Election Day for these two run-off races is Nov. 14.
