Early voting begins for Memphis City Council runoff races

Early voting underway for runoff races
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 25, 2019 at 7:19 PM CDT - Updated October 25 at 7:19 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Early voting kicked off Friday for Memphis voters in Districts 1 and 7.

In District 1, incumbent Sherman Greer faces Rhonda Logan in the runoff.

District 7 voters will decide between incumbent Berlin Boyd and Michalyn Easter-Thomas.

Only one early voting location is available now through Oct. 31 -- the Shelby County Office Building on Poplar in downtown Memphis.

Starting Nov. 1 through Nov. 9, a total of six early voting sites will open.

For a full list of locations, click here.

Election Day for these two run-off races is Nov. 14.

