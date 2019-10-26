Man arrested in Richwood murder investigation

Marcus Nelson, 27, charged with second degree murder (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 26, 2019 at 9:47 AM CDT - Updated October 26 at 9:47 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after a murder on Beach Shore Cove.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old, Marcus Nelson, for second degree murder in connection to the shooting.

Investigators say 30-year-old, Gregory Davis, was shot and killed Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Nelson already had a warrant out for violating probation.

Nelson is also charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.

