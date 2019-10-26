Man arrested in Richwood murder investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after a murder on Beach Shore Cove.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27-year-old, Marcus Nelson, for second degree murder in connection to the shooting.
Investigators say 30-year-old, Gregory Davis, was shot and killed Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office says Nelson already had a warrant out for violating probation.
Nelson is also charged with convicted felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with evidence.
