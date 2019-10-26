Memphis Police searching for movie theater robbery suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police is looking for the man who is accused of robbing a Mid-South movie theater during the middle of the day.
According to police, a man walked into Malco’s Studio on the Square in Midtown around 11:15 Friday morning. Once inside, he showed a gun and demanded money from the safe. The suspect was able to get away with an unknown amount of money.
Investigators say the suspect left the scene in one of the movie theater employee’s car.
