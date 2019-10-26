Storm resource center to remain open through Sunday for storm victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five days after an E-F1 tornado tore a seven-mile path through parts of Memphis, some of the victims are still trying to recover.
A multi-agency resource center will remain open through Sunday to help storm victims, according to emergency management officials.
City leaders say 16 buildings at Cottonwood Apartments near I-240 and Perkins are uninhabitable after being damaged by the storm.
Tenants have until Wednesday to move out.
Saturday morning, WMC Action News 5 spoke to a woman on the phone who says she lives at Cottonwood, is disabled and worried that she and other tenants won’t have any place to go.
But emergency management leaders say storm victims can go to a multi-agency resource center at Olivet Fellowship Baptist Church on Knight Arnold Road.
"We have state agencies. We have city agencies. We have county agencies, any agency that can address the needs that you have, we are here," said Brenda Jones, director of the Shelby County Office of Emergency Preparedness.
The Shelby County and Memphis emergency management offices and the American Red Cross opened the center on Thursday.
It was set to close on Saturday, but because of the need officials decided to keep it open through Sunday.
The agencies have helped nearly 400 families since opening.
"This is amazing and it's amazing to come together and we're looking forward to make sure we're keeping this coalition going in times like this," said John Brown, executive director of the American Red Cross of the Mid-South.
The Red Cross also opened a 24-hour shelter at the Marion Hale Community Center for storm victims.
As for the Cottonwood apartments, city leaders say it could take up to a year to repair the buildings damaged in the storm.
City officials say they're working with the property owner, the red cross and other community partners to help displaced tenants find housing.
The property owner also plans to give back October's rent as well as the security deposit to help displaced tenants.
For more information about the resource center, call the Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Office at 901-222-6700 or 311.
To help storm victims in the recovery process, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or go to RedCross.org
