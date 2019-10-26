Tracking rain and wind to start the weekend

Tropical moisture continues to push into the Mid-South, giving us a soggy start to the weekend along with some gusty winds possible.
Showers continue across the Mid-South as tropical moisture from what is now Post-Tropical Storm Olga continues to push into the region. Expect pockets of heavy rain at times through the morning as this system works its way through the area. Flash Flooding is a concern, that is why a Flash Flood Watch is active for the Mid-South through midday to early afternoon today. Highs will struggle to warm into the middle to upper 60s under cloudy skies and rain. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph as our low pressure moves through the region. Tonight, we will start to dry out with clouds breaking and lows dropping into the 40s and 50s. Winds will stay out of the west around 5 to 10 mph, becoming calm tomorrow morning. Patchy fog is possible when we wake up tomorrow.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 80%. Winds: Southwest around 10 to 15 mph. High: 66.
TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy. Rain: 20%. Winds: West around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 49.
SUNDAY: Drier weather returns for Sunday with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and partly cloudy skies. Lows will drop near 50 degrees under clearing skies as we push into the start of next week.
NEXT WEEK: Mostly dry Monday and Tuesday are expected to start the week. Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another chance for rain arrives mid-to-late week as we track our next system into the region. Forecast models are in disagreement on how long the rain will last and how cold we get one the system passes. Right now, we are looking at rain for Wednesday and possibly lingering into Halloween on Thursday. Depending on the system, it will either be warm and wet for Trick-Or-Treaters or Cold and Dry. We will have a better grip on the forecast as we push into early next week. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.
Nick Gunter
Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
