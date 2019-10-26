Tracking rain and wind to start the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Mostly dry Monday and Tuesday are expected to start the week. Highs will be in the lower 70s to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday with overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another chance for rain arrives mid-to-late week as we track our next system into the region. Forecast models are in disagreement on how long the rain will last and how cold we get one the system passes. Right now, we are looking at rain for Wednesday and possibly lingering into Halloween on Thursday. Depending on the system, it will either be warm and wet for Trick-Or-Treaters or Cold and Dry. We will have a better grip on the forecast as we push into early next week. Keep it with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather Team for the latest.