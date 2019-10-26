Woman carjacked at East Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police hope surveillance images will lead them to the man who is accused of carjacking a woman while she filled up her tank.
According to Memphis police, the victim was at the BP in the 4800 block of Poplar in East Memphis around 11 a.m. Friday morning when a man walked up, threatened to shoot her and then drove of in her car.
The victim’s phone was in the car, when police tracked it, they found the phone but not the car.
Police released some surveillance images of the suspect. He is described as a black male, between 35-45 years old. He was seen wearing a multi-colored baseball cap, a black t-shirt, dark pants and white tennis shoes.
If you were in the area and saw anything you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
