Drier weather pattern to end weekend, start week ahead

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday we are expecting partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs near 70 both day, and overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday, as we track our next low-pressure system and associated fronts into the region. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 60s with lows in the middle 50s. Thursday we are looking at rain and storms early with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the 30s. Looking rather chilly and possibly damp for trick-or-treaters. Friday and Saturday, we are back to partly to mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s as we welcome in the month of November.