Finally! Drier weather for a a few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A drier weather pattern will finally emerge after a soggy weekend. Tonight clearing skies and patchy fog will be possible. After the fog clears tomorrow morning, more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy fog. Winds: Calm. Low: 52.
MONDAY: Morning Fog. Partly cloudy & mild. Wind: South 5 mph. High: 71.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Wind: Calm.
WEEK AHEAD: Monday and Tuesday partly cloudy skies along with afternoon highs near 70 both days, overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s. Another round of rain and a few embedded storms will be possible on Wednesday, as we track our next low-pressure system and cold front. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 60s and night-time lows in the middle 50s.
Halloween: Thursday rain will be likely with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Rain could move out by the evening but we are watching as more data comes in.
Friday & Weekend: Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny too but slightly warmer with highs in the upper 50s.
