Memphis storm victims face long road to recovery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians impacted by last Monday’s tornado face a long road to recovery.
It’s been nearly a week since a tornado ripped through the Parkway Village area, damaging several buildings at Cottonwood Apartments, near 240 and Perkins.
City leaders say 16 buildings at the complex are unsafe to live in. Many storm victims have been coming to a multi-agency resource center.
By Saturday afternoon about 400 families had visited the resource center for help. The higher than expected need caused officials to extend the hours into Sunday.
The resource center is now located at Park Village Christian Church at 4658 Knight Arnold Road in Memphis.
It had been located at Olivet Fellowship Baptist Church, but was moved to Park Village Christian Church when officials decided to extend the hours.
Brenda Jones, the director of the Shelby County Office of Emergency Preparedness said officials will determine on Sunday afternoon whether to extend the resource center’s operations into Monday.
People who live in 16 severely damaged buildings at Cottonwood have until Wednesday to move out. City leaders say they're working with those tenants to find them housing solutions.
Some families with nowhere to go are now staying at a Red Cross shelter.
The shelter is located at Marion Hale Community Center at 4791 Willow Road.
For more information, call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525 or 311.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.