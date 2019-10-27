Mid-South lawmakers speak on death of Islamic State leader

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South lawmakers have released statements regarding President Donald Trump’s announcement on the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi following a U.S. raid in Syria.
The news broke Sunday morning following a Saturday night tweet from Trump that hinted at the big news.
Tennessee Congressman David Kustoff said the defeat was a major victory for the country.
“Abu Bakar al-Baghdadi’s defeat is a major victory for the United States and reinforces the commitment President Trump has to defeating ISIS and all terrorist operations,” said Rep. Kustoff. “Thank you to our military’s special operations force, intelligence officers and everyone that was part of the mission that took out Baghdadi. The world is now a safer place."
Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith from Mississippi tweeted after the national announcement aired:
U.S. Senator John Boozman’s statement mentioned the world is a better place without Baghdadi.
“U.S. special forces once again show why they are the best in the world. The successful operation that led to the death of al-Baghdadi is a devastating blow to ISIS. He led a brutal campaign of terror that was responsible for thousands of deaths and oversaw some of the most horrific acts ever carried out against innocent people. The world is a better place without him. I commend our intelligence professionals and our military leaders and personnel who successfully planned and executed."
U.S. Senator John Wicker noted the country’s plan for the continuous elimination of ISIS and other terrorist groups.
“The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is an important victory for the U.S. and our fight against ISIS. I applaud President Trump, our military, the intelligence services, and our many allies in the Middle East for their work to bring this man to justice. We will remain vigilant and continue our work to eliminate ISIS and other terrorist groups who wish harm on our nation.”
