SCS to decide fate of Memphis charter school Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Schools Board could decide the fate of a Memphis charter school Monday.
The school board is set to vote whether to revoke the charter for Southwest Early College High School.
SCS says its investigation found Southwest relied on unlicensed teachers and failed to provide services to special needs students.
We confirmed the school also lost its partnership with Southwest Tennessee Community College.
Last month, education groups and parents protested outside the school, concerned staffing issues were hurting students.
"There are a whole lot of things that are going on and all you have to do is just take time and pay attention because parents are speaking out,” said Teresena Catron, Memphis Lift.
The SCS school board meeting is Monday afternoon at 4.
If the board follows the recommendation of district leaders and revokes the school’s charter, it will close Nov. 8.
If the school appeals to the state, the state must make its decision by Jan. 7.
Southwest Early College High School has not returned our requests for comment.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.